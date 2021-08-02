Buhari Condoles With General Jonathan Garba Over Mother’s Demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the former Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), retired Maj. Gen. Jonathan India Garba, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Theresa Kuraiwaol Garba.

President Buhari said: “I have received the news of the passing of your dear mother with profound shock and grief. I know what it feels to lose a mother. A mother is our pillar of strength; she gives us a shoulder to cry on and supports us in our difficult times.”

According to the President, General India is lucky to have been born of “such a great mother and an active church member who became a moral fountain of inspiration to her children.”

“Words cannot adequately describe the importance of a mother in the family. I know how tough it is to come to terms with the reality of losing a mother.

“May God grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of your dear mother. May God Almighty reward her good deeds with heaven,” the President said.