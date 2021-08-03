Buhari Commiserates With Dapo Abiodun Over Passing Of Father

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the Iperu-Remo Family over the passing of their patriarch and renowned educationist, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

President Buhari condoled with institutions and educationists in the state, who had worked with Dr Abiodun, fondly called “Baba Teacher” over many years, affirming that the principles of living for God, good of others and the country, and sharing knowledge greatly impacted on the entire Western Nigeria and the country.

According to presidential aide, Femi Adesina, “The President believes Dr Abiodun’s passing, leaving a strong legacy of service to humanity, further stirs the need for reflection and making of right choices for living, particularly in working for the betterment of mankind.

“President Buhari urges Gov Abiodun and all family members to take solace in the good works of their father, grandfather and great grandfather while praying for the repose of his soul.”