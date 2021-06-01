News

Buhari Charges Security Agencies To Rescue Abducted Niger Schoolchildren

Damola Areo5 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State.

The President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.

