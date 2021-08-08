Buhari Celebrates Former Bank Chief Nebolisa Arah At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends of former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Afribank and Fidelity Bank Plc, Nebolisa Arah, to celebrate his 70th birthday, August 8, 2021, congratulating the corporate czar for worthy and noticeable contributions to the country.

President Buhari noted the trust and confidence that Arah built in every financial institution he led, creating a culture of honesty, diligence and transparency that continually attracted sustenance of the business chain.

The President affirmed that the former banker’s trademark of reforming and reinvigorating financial institutions to meet the needs of the stakeholders, both public and private, remains a good example for the system, while his knack for the bigger picture of a functional economy should be an inspiration.

As the former bank chieftain, who also served on the board of many development agencies, including the think-tank, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, turns a septuagenarian, the President prayed for more years of good health and strength to keep serving God and the country.