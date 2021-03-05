News

Buhari Assures Zulum Over Dikwa

Damola Areo37 mins ago
Nigerian Army Needs 100,000 More Soldiers To Defeat Boko Haram - Zulum
Zulum Babagana (Image: Twitter)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday returned to Dikwa to meet citizens and assess destructions caused by Monday’s attack by Boko Haram on the township.

Zulum saw destructions by the insurgents at the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Nigerian Army’s 81 DIV TF BN NASC 9 Headquarters, 22 Armored Brigade Headquarters, UN Humanitarian Hub, Primary Healthcare Centre and IDP camps.

The Governor also ordered the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to rehabilitate all destroyed properties, including those belonging to the military.

He consoled families affected by the attack, and charged all residents to cooperate with the security operatives by reporting suspicious movements at all times.

After joining residents for Friday congregational prayers, Zulum delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances to the people.

“I had a meeting with Mr. President on Tuesday, he has given me assurance that steps are being deployed to ensure your safety. I urge you to be patient and resilient, we are aware of the very difficult conditions you find yourselves and we are in this together, we are not resting. We are doing whatever we can and insha’Allah, we will achieve our aim” Zulum said.

