Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Farouk Yahaya As COAS

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read during resumption of plenary.

Buhari in the letter said Yahaya’s appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

The letter reads in part: “In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The new nominee takes over from former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, who died in a plane crash near the Kaduna International Airport about two weeks ago.