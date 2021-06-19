Headline

Buhari Arrives In Ghana For ECOWAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Accra, Ghana where he and other Heads of State will be participating in the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo will be chairing the summit which will have in attendance the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, ECOWAS Special Envoy, and Mediator to Mali is also at the event.

The President’s trip to Ghana had earlier been announced by the Presidency earlier in a statement on Friday.

