Buhari Approves Swapping Of Positions By Heads Of Two Agencies

Damola Areo2 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swapping of positions by two heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

This is in order to realize and sustain government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

Consequently, Mrs. Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, the current Director-General of NAPTIP, takes over from Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed as the Honourable Federal Commissioner NCFRMI, while Senator Mohammed becomes the new Director-General of NAPTIP.

The President further directs that the changes should be effected after comprehensive handover notes to successors.

