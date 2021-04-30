News

Buhari Approves Reappointment Of Runsewe, Others

Anthony Adeniyi36 mins ago
3
Runsewe Reveals Why Court Sentenced Him To Prison

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has reappointed some chief executive officers for another term of four years.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu.

Shehu listed the officers as Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC); and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

He said, “The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.”

Anthony Adeniyi36 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan

Goodluck Jonathan Tasks Leaders On Partnership That Leads To Peace

38 mins ago
Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Miyetti Allah Over Threat Against Igbo

4 hours ago
police

Police Launch Clampdown On Tinted Vehicles, Covered Number Plates

4 hours ago
seyi makinde

Insecurity: Man O’ War To Guard Schools In Oyo – Makinde

9 hours ago
Back to top button