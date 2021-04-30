Buhari Approves Reappointment Of Runsewe, Others

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has reappointed some chief executive officers for another term of four years.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu.

Shehu listed the officers as Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC); and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

He said, “The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.”