Buhari Approves Four International Airports As Special Economic Zones

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved four international airports as Special Economic Zones.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this via a tweet on Thursday.

According to him, the airports are Port Harcourt International Airport, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Aminu Kano International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He tweeted, “I am very glad to announce that Mr President has Approved our four International Airports as Special Economic Zones. These are Lagos, Kano, Abuja & Port Harcourt. Our roadmap working.”

Sirika also said that Nigeria’s national airliner will commence full operation in 2022 as soon as every necessary steps are concluded.