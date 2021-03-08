Buhari Approves Federal Polytechnic Orogun

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State.

Mr. President’s approval was conveyed to The Obarisi of Urhoboland and Deputy President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in a letter dated February 23, 2021, referenced DHE/POLY/39/C.1/I/84 signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny S. T. Echono, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu. The polytechnic will commence academic activities in October 2022. President Buhari’s gracious approval of the founding and take-off of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun demonstrates yet again his clear leadership vision that our nation must embrace the future with a truly innovative educational system. One supplying world-class human resource portfolios for national and global development. The Federal Polytechnic Orogun is another clear evidence of Mr. President’s admirable statesmanship, patriotic attention to strategic human capital development and deep love for our people.

On behalf of our traditional, religious, political, women, and youth leaders, and indeed all our people, the Deputy President of the Senate is profoundly grateful to Mr. President for the realisation of the dream of the establishment of this academic institution. The DSP is daily humbled by God’s amazing grace which is manifest in President Buhari’s support for his humble efforts to represent our people with honour, courage, and distinction in the Senate. He is also thankful to his dear friend and brother, the Honourable Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, for his leadership and sense of integrity on this issue, like others.

May we say that Senator Omo-Agege has always envisioned the possibility of public tertiary academic institutions with core ‘Silicon Valley’ character in Nigeria. Institutions known mainly for world-class research capabilities and first-class achievements in the sciences, especially computer science – computer graphics, network design, computer-assisted education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, big data, cyber security, bioinformatics, amongst others. This was the major motivation for his introduction of the Bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun in 2017 in the 8th Senate, but the political environment then did not allow the bill to progress. He re-introduced the Bill in 2019 in this 9th Senate, and it was passed by the National Assembly.

Our people, ably represented by the DSP, are grateful to the Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly for the passage of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun Bill. The Obarisi is particularly grateful to his brothers, the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, PhD, CON, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, The Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, The Rt. Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase for their unflinching support for the Bill.