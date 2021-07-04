News

Buhari Appreciates Pakistan On Military Assistance

Damola Areo3 hours ago
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has remained faithful and consistent in assisting Nigeria, particularly in the training of members of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
The President spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving General Nadeem Raza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic.
Said the President: “We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces, officers and men. Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistani, and we are grateful.”
General Raza said Nigeria was the most important country in Africa, “and we value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other.”

