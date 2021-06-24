News

Buhari Allocates Houses To Super Eagles AFCON 94 Team

Damola Areo30 mins ago
3
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government.
Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.
The players are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).
Others are Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

Damola Areo30 mins ago
3

Related Articles

ecowas

Full Statement From ECOWAS Court On Twitter Ban In Nigeria

1 hour ago
Xenophobia: Omokri Reacts To Fresh Attacks On Nigerians In S/Africa

Gumi Will Set Nigeria On Fire – Reno Omokri

6 hours ago

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu Escapes Assassination By Men In Police Van

8 hours ago
What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar

Military Sell Weapons, Drugs To Bandits – Gumi

10 hours ago
Back to top button