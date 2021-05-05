Buhari Aide Backs Wike, Says No Part Of South-South Will Be Annexed By Agitators

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has said that no part of the South-South will be annexed by those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria.

This was in support of a statement made by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on his official Twitter account on Wedneday.

Wike said, “We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our State.

“We are friendly people in this state and allow anyone to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flags here,” Wike warned.

Responding to a post on Wike’s position on the matter , Onochie on her Twitter page, wrote: “Correct! Not an inch of the South-South will be annexed.

“We are Nigerians. Nothing more.”