Buhari Administration Healthiest Since 1999 – Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says no administration since 1999 has performed better than that of President Buhari in terms of respecting the rights of citizens.

Garba said this during an interview on NTA on Friday, May 28. Shehu was speaking on 22 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, and how the current administration has performed so far.

“Before the coming of the present administration, there was flagrant and deliberate refusal to obey the courts. People in the political opposition were detained without trial, and courts would say release this person or that person, and they were not released.

“I want to think that the current justice administration under Malami is governed by a global philosophy, which places national interest above individual interest.

“Where an individual’s interest, that right belonging to the individual even though justified by the court of law, threatens the interest of the larger majority, now there’s a caveat on that. In some instances, that has been misconstrued to mean disobedience at the centre.

“But by and large, with regards to the rights of citizens and respect of the law, this perhaps is the healthiest administration we’ve ever had from 1999 till date, in terms of respect for the courts, and respect for the rights of citizens. As it is, we don’t have political detainees in this country,” he said.