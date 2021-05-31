Buhari A National Mishap – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a national mishap.

He said this on Sunday while speaking on the wanton insecurity in Nigeria.

Fayose pointed out that Nigeria and its people have nothing wrong with them. He however, labelled Buhari as the Jonah in the country’s boat causing turbulence for it.

Fayose lamented that insecurity in Nigeria was one too many that painfully, Nigerians would have to endure till 2023.

In his words: “Nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people. Buhari is the national mishap and the Jonah in our boat.

“This insecurity is one too many and painfully, Nigerians will have to endure till 2023. I pray God keeps us till then.”