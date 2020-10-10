Budget 2021: Buhari, Osinbajo To Spend N3.2 b On Travels

President Muhammadu Buhari is to spend N2.426 billion on local and international travels in 2021, according to the details of the 2021 federal government budget which he presented to the National Assembly on Thursday.

This is out of the N4. 135 billion budgeted for State House Operations under the Office of the President.

While the sum of N1. 651 billion was budgeted for his foreign travels, N775. 602 million was provisioned for local trips.

A total of N1. 079 billion was budgeted for State House Operations under the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s office, out of which N 801.035 million would be spent on local and international travels.

According to the budget proposal, N517.060 million was provided for the VP’s international travels, while local trips would take N283.974 million.

The State House Headquarters was allocated N 12.306 billion total budget, with N7. 728 billion earmarked for capital expenditure in which N 5.244 billion would be utilized for the rehabilitation and repair of office buildings, while N436. 264 million would be used for the purchase of motor vehicles.

Under recurrent expenditure, honourarium and sitting allowance would take N478. 313 million, while the welfare packages expenditure item received N 240.730 million.

Uniforms and clothing got N 11.793 million; wildlife conservation, N 51.465 million; fuel and lubricants N 132.199 million (motor vehicle fuel cost, N67.950 million; Plant/generator fuel cost N 45.678 million); and sporting activities, N 30.187 million.

Under the Service wide vote, the federal government budgeted the sum of N100 billion for Operation Lafiya Dole and other operations of the Armed Forces, across the country.

Another N100 billion was provisioned for public service wage adjustment for MDAs (including arrears of promotion and salary increases & payment of severance benefits and minimum wage related adjustments).

N350 billion was budgeted for Special intervention programmes (recurrent); while contributions to international organizations received N30 billion.

N2. 3 billion was earmarked for the payment of entitlements of former presidents/heads of states and vice presidents/chief of general staff.

Those affected are former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and retired Generals Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalam Abubakar and Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Benefits of retired Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries and Professors would gulp N 4.502 billion.

Presidential Amnesty Programme reintegration of transformed ex-militants would take N65 billion in 2021.

The sum of N31.292 billion was budgeted for the Nigeria Electricity Liabilities Management Company Ltd (NELMCO) Pension /arrears, while the payment of outstanding terminal benefits of Nigeria Airways ex-workers would take N5.750 billion, as part.

vanguardngr.com