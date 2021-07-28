Buaratai Meets President Of Benin Republic

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, has on Wednesday met with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic.

Both men met when Buratai went to present his letter of credence to the Benin Republic president.

He was a few moths ago appointed ambassador to Benin by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His visit comes amid the arrest and trial of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho in Cotonou.

Concise News reported that Igboho who was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, was arrested in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany.

Reports say the Nigerian government is working o ways to have him repatriated to Nigeria where he’s accused of keeping guns in his house.