Bruno Fernandes Welcomes Varane To Man United

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has welcomed Raphael Varane to the club from Real Madrid.

This is as he expressed excitement to be back at the club after weeks away at the Euro 2020 with Portugal.

He tweeted, “Fresh new start!! Great to be back with my teammates. And what a way to finish the day…welcome @raphaelvarane.”

Varane joins Jadon Sancho who was recently unveiled by United from Borussia Dortmund.

Varane joined Real Madrid from French side Lens in 2011.

The 28-year-old has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the Los Blancos and be capped 79 times by France, helping them to World Cup glory in 2018.

