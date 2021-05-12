Bruno Fernandes Names Best Player In Premier League This Season

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has named his teammate on loan at West Ham, Jesse Lingard, the best player in the English Premier League this season.

Lingard has been on loan at West Ham since January to enable him get playing time.

His time at the London ide has been great with several goals and assists to his name.

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last ten games, has been top, top, top level,” Fernandes told MUTV.

“For me, if you watch the last ten games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assisting in every game.

“Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back because he is feeling confident.

“We are really, really happy for what he’s doing.”