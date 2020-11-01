Broke, Dirty, Stinking Guys Turn Me Off – Sandra Alhassan

Yoruba actress, Sandra Alhassan has revealed that she cannot date a broke and dirty guy and that such should back off from her.

In a chat with Potpourri, Sandra Alhassan used the opportunity to advice single ladies on what to consider before jumping into marriage.

“I can’t stand a dirty, stinking, broke guys. What turns me off again in a man is immaturity. Although love is where you find it but I have a certain taste about my kind of man. When it comes to marriage it’s a different ballgame altogether. We see different kinds of problems today in the name of marriage; some end up killing themselves.

“My advice to ladies or even guys is not to jump into marriage just because they have to be married. Study your partner very well or even live together as couples before going into the real thing. Marriage is a lifetime deal that needs patience and God’s guidance,” she said.

The actress revealed that her acting career made her lose the man she wanted to get married to. She also said that she has had her own fair share of heartbreaks.

“The moment he saw I was committed to pursuing a career as an actress my man ran off. He warned me not to go into acting for all sorts of reasons but I stuck to my dream.

“I must admit at a point I was torn between following him or my dream but I thank God my dream won. I cried when he left but I was comforted that I had the support of my mum who gave me the number to call for my first audition,” she said.