British Govt Not Doing Enough, Says Nnamdi Kanu’s Family

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed the British government, saying it is not doing enough on their son’s case.

Kanu, a British citizen was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face the allegation of treason against him.

His younger brother who spoke to Vanguard, Prince Emmanuel wondered why Kanu, a British citizen was “ kidnapped and bundled to Nigeria and Britain is still keeping quiet.”

According to him, “it is still not clear to us how Nnamdi, a British citizen would be abducted and bundled to Nigeria. If at all there is any reason to arrest him, why not take him to Britain where he is a citizen?

“Britain hasn’t done enough. Britain should be able to stand firm and demand explanations for those who abducted her citizen and bundled him to Nigeria. Kenya should also explain all it knows about this crime.”

