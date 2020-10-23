Bring Down Lekki Toll Gate, Build Statue For Victims – Betta Edu

Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu, has said that the Lekki toll gate should be brought down and reolaçd with a statue.
Edu who wrote on social media said that the statue should be in honour of everyone allegedly killed at the toll gate on Tuesday.
According to her, the victims’ names should be written in bold letters so that they can forever be remembered as heroes who died for a better Nigeria.
She wrote in a tweet: “Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently, build a statue for everyone killed that night! Write their names in bold letters… let us forever remember our heroes who died for a better Nigeria. we will never forget #20:10:2020 #SARMUSTENDNOW #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.