Bring Down Lekki Toll Gate, Build Statue For Victims – Betta Edu

Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu, has said that the Lekki toll gate should be brought down and reolaçd with a statue.

Edu who wrote on social media said that the statue should be in honour of everyone allegedly killed at the toll gate on Tuesday.

According to her, the victims’ names should be written in bold letters so that they can forever be remembered as heroes who died for a better Nigeria.

She wrote in a tweet: “Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently, build a statue for everyone killed that night! Write their names in bold letters… let us forever remember our heroes who died for a better Nigeria. we will never forget #20:10:2020 #SARMUSTENDNOW #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”