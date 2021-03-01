Brendan Rogers Reacts To Penalty Missed By Iheanacho Against Arsenal

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rogers has reacted to the goal opportunities missed by Kelechi Iheanacho during his side’s game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans gave City the lead at the King Power Stadium.

However, Arsenal bounced back with goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and Nicolas Pepe.

“The second half was better, but we’re disappointed with the third goal. They can drop their lines then, they’re 3-1 up, and they can control the game from deeper,” Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“We still had chances. Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) had a chance at the end, where it could have gone to 3-2 with a couple of minutes to go, you never know, but overall, we didn’t deserve to win the game.”