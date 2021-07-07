Brenda Uphopho Slams Male Comedians Dressing Like Women For Skits

Nigerian artist, Brenda Uphopho has called for an end to the trend which sees male comedians dressing as women in comedy skits.

According to her, those who engage in such are exploiting the female gender for their personal gain.

She called for the discontinuation of the trend, adding that crossdressing shouldn’t be considered as a form of art.

Brenda Uphopho said this on Instagram:

“Crossdressing comedians… until you mimic and caricature women in your ridiculous skits before you can “make” it abi? Reinforcing all the behaviour that aren’t true to all women, exploiting the all of heir expressions. Nobody should tell me it’s art o!”

“It’s odious puppertery and it’s gone on for way too long.. Mama Tobi, zicsaloma and co.. it’s enough..

Display your craft in your own gender if you can.. if you are really that funny.. we should get it.. with your sub par talent and pedestrian mimicry disguised as entertainment. KMT”