BREAKING: Wife Of Late Emir Ado Bayero Dies

The wife of late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, is dead.

Her death was announced on the Emirate Council’s Timeline on Facebook.

Hajiya who is also called Mai Babban Daki died on Saturday in Egypt while receiving treatment for an illness.

She was also the mother of the Emir of the current Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru, Ado Bayero.

Family sources say burial arrangements will be announced later.

