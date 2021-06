Usman Alkali Baba has been confirmed as the substantive Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

This was at the Police Council meeting held in Abuja and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari today.

The development was confirmed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Baba was appointed acting IGP by Buhari on April 6.

He took over from Adamu Mohammed.