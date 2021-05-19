Headline
BREAKING: Two INEC Offices Set Ablaze In Ebonyi
Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were attacked & burnt down by unidentified persons.
The Commission shared videos from the attacks perpetrated last night.
See videos below.
ATTACK ON INEC OFFICE IN EBONYI STATE
Last night, Tue 18th May 2021, two INEC offices in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were attacked & burnt down by unidentified persons.
Find the video clip and pics of burnt INEC Office in Ezza North LGA below. pic.twitter.com/0U00NIpsUa
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) May 19, 2021