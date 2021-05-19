Headline

BREAKING: Two INEC Offices Set Ablaze In Ebonyi

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were attacked & burnt down by unidentified persons.

The Commission shared videos from the attacks perpetrated last night.

