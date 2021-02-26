BREAKING: Sunday Igboho Resists DSS, Police Arrest

There was an attempt to arrest Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, today while he was traveling along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Femi-Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, Igboho who has been threatening to send criminal Fulani herdsmen away from the South-West was traveling to see an Afenifere leader.

He said, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”