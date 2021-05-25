Headline

BREAKING: Suicide Bomber Explodes In Ebonyi

Damola Areo60 mins ago
7
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing
Governor David Umahi (File image from Ebonyi Govt House)

A suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown to pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.

The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi state.

A source in the area said the incident happened around 12noon.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.

The source also said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.

The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which is said to be the biggest market in the area hinted that there is tension and panic in the community.

It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details if what happened.

Source: The Nation

Damola Areo60 mins ago
7

Related Articles

benue news

Ortom Tells Presidency To Count Benue Out Of Grazing Reserves

2 hours ago
abdulrasheed bawa

Bawa Decries Procurement Frauds in Public Service

4 hours ago
We Recovered N1 Trillion From Local Looters - FG

Open Grazing: Southern Govs’ Position Mere Declaration Of Intent — Sagay

8 hours ago

Open Grazing: FG Stylishly Stoking Insecurity — Okowa

8 hours ago
Back to top button