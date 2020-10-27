BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Orders Full Reopening Of Markets In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the full reopening of markets in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed.

The statement read in part, “The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets.

“They are now to open daily.

“Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast

“Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

“He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.”