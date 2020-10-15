BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has announced the ban on all forms of protests in Abuja.
The announcement was made amid continued protests by EndSARS campaigners speaking up against police brutality.
The FCTA accuses the protesters of breaking COVID-19 guidelines.
FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, resolved that the ongoing protests endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city.
“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” a statement read.
More details to follow…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.