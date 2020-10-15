BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has announced the ban on all forms of protests in Abuja.

The announcement was made amid continued protests by EndSARS campaigners speaking up against police brutality.

The FCTA accuses the protesters of breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, resolved that the ongoing protests endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city.

“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” a statement read.

More details to follow…