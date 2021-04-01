Headline

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Jet Goes Missing From Radar

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
Again, NAF Bombs ISWAP Leaders In Borno
NAF Jet/File Photo

An air force jet that was on a support mission in Borno State has dropped out of radar contact.

The Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet was deployed in support of ground troops.

The mission was part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the northeast.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021,” according to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the air force’s director of public relations and information.

“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear,” he said.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

COOUTH, MDCAN, Anmbra , Anambra state, doctors on strike in Anmabra, doctors on strike, ARD, patients appeal to Obiano, doctors, Patients Appeal To COOUTH Doctors On Strike In Anambra, Health news, strike, warning strike, doctors, MDCAN Doctors Embark On Warning Strike In Anambra, Doctors Embark On Warning Strike In Anambra, Doctors Embark On Warning Strike, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria,Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Nigeria News, Nigeria health News, health news, Anambra latest news, Doctors embark on Strike in Anambra, COOUTH Strike

Nigerian Doctors Begin Strike Over Pay, Inadequate Facilities

22 mins ago
Catriona Laing

UK Expresses Worry Over Insecurity In Nigeria, Offers Help

3 hours ago

Insecurity: Security Chiefs Don’t Take Buhari Seriously – Abaribe

4 hours ago
seyi makinde

I’ll Work With Traditional Rulers To Tackle Insecurity In Oyo – Makinde

4 hours ago
Back to top button