BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Jet Goes Missing From Radar

An air force jet that was on a support mission in Borno State has dropped out of radar contact.

The Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet was deployed in support of ground troops.

The mission was part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the northeast.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021,” according to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the air force’s director of public relations and information.

“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear,” he said.