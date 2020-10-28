BREAKING: Ngozi-Okonjo Iweala emerges new WTO DG

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has emerged the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.
The former minister of finance in Nigeria polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat her South Korea’s trade minister opponent.
Her win makes her the first African to occupy the position.
The official announcement is expected to be made by WTO by 3 pm Nigerian time.
Details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.