BREAKING: Mbaka Shuts Down Adoration Ministry

Father Ejike Mbaka has shut down his Adoration Ministry in Enugu amid a caution from the Catholic Church over his outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric, according to a memo sighted by Concise News, will be going on a private prayer retreat which will last till June 10.

The memo directed his supporters to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry.

It said, “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”