BREAKING: Mbaka Reportedly Missing, Ohanaeze Raises Alarm

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has on Wednesday said that it doesn’t know the whereabouts of Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The alarm was raised just days after Mbaka called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

According to the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Mbaka has not been seen since Tuesday.

“We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday.

“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happens to him.

“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him.

“Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” the group warned.

