BREAKING: Lagos State Declares 24-Hour Curfew

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared a 24-hour curfew in all part of the state.

In a statement issued on social media, Sanwo-Olu said that the decision is to prevent the state from falling into anarchy.

He also lamented that the EndSARS protests which started peaceful is now threatening the society.

The governor said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.

“Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”