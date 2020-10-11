BREAKING: IGP Adamu Mohammed Disbands FSARS

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has disbanded the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS.

The IGP said that the personnel will now be deployed to other units in the Nigeria Police Force.

Mohammed said this during a live press briefing after days of protests calling for the abolishment of the FSARS due to the brutality suffered by Nigerians.

At the briefing, the IGP said, “The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force otherwise known as SARS is hereby dissolved in all the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.”