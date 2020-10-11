BREAKING: IGP Adamu Mohammed Disbands FSARS

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has disbanded the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS.
The IGP said that the personnel will now be deployed to other units in the Nigeria Police Force.
Mohammed said this during a live press briefing after days of protests calling for the abolishment of the FSARS due to the brutality suffered by Nigerians.
At the briefing, the IGP said, “The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force otherwise known as SARS is hereby dissolved in all the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.