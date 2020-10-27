BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade NYSC Camp In Kubwa, Shots Fired

The Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, is currently facing tensions.
This is as a result of the invasion of hoodlums who are in search of COVID-19 palliatives inside the warehouse in the camp.
The hoodlums who met the warehouse empty decided to cart away the mattresses and other materials meant for Corps members.
Soldiers are currently on ground firing shot in the air to disperse the hoodlums.
More details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.