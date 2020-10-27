BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade NYSC Camp In Kubwa, Shots Fired

The Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, is currently facing tensions.

This is as a result of the invasion of hoodlums who are in search of COVID-19 palliatives inside the warehouse in the camp.

The hoodlums who met the warehouse empty decided to cart away the mattresses and other materials meant for Corps members.

Soldiers are currently on ground firing shot in the air to disperse the hoodlums.

More details later…