BREAKING: Governor Sanwo-Olu To Ease Curfew In Lagos On Friday

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that the curfew which he imposed on the state may be eased on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu said that this is to enable people restock their homes with needed items.

He made the announcement on Thursday morning.

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,” he said.

The curfew was imposed on Tuesday following the series of unrest witnessed in the state.

The curfew which was just for 24 hours was later extended to three days.