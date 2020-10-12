BREAKING: Edo State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Speaker Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Frank Okiye, has been impeached.
Okiye who represents Esan North-East constituency 2 was impeached and replaced by Hon. Marcus Onobu from Esan West constituency.
Details later…
