BREAKING: Edo State Government Declares Curfew

A 24-hour curfew has been declared by the Edo State Government which will take effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, 2020, till further notice.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogien.

This comes after some individuals freed some prisoners by breaking the wall of the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (Nigeria prisons in Benin).

Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the End SARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.”