BREAKING: DSS Did Not Pick Mbaka – Spokesman

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
9
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka.

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said that it does not have in its custody Father Ejike Mbaka of Adorations Ministry, Enugu.

This is following a protest that broke out today by members of the cleric’s ministry who were asking for his whereabouts.

The protesters issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to provide Mbaka.

This is all happening days after Mbaka and the presidency traded words over his call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

In an interview with The Nation, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the cleric is not in the agency’s custody.

He said, “This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick h up, please.”

