BREAKING: Burutai In Meeting With Top Military Hierarchy

Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is currently in a meeting with top hierarchy of the military which include Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Commander of the Guards Brigade.
On the agenda of the meeting holding at the Army Headquarters in Abuja is the EndSARS protest and the looting witnessed in several states in Nigeria.
Also, the meeting will be discussing the Lekki shooting allegedly perpetrated by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.
More details later…
