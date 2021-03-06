BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

This happened at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, a day after Nigeria flagged-off the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Present at the event is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other top government officials.

Nigeria received nearly four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday courtesy of the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.