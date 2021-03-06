Headline

BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Damola Areo4 hours ago
5

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

This happened at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, a day after Nigeria flagged-off the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Present at the event is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other top government officials.

Nigeria received nearly four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday courtesy of the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Mobilise People For Vaccination, Buhari Tells Religious, Traditional Leaders

2 hours ago
Olusegun Obasanjo

How I Used Herbal Mixture To Cure COVID-19 – Obasanjo

8 hours ago
Goodluck Jonathan

I’m Not Running For President In 2023 – Goodluck Jonathan

8 hours ago
abdulrasheed bawa

2023: Bawa DId Not Advise INEC Not to Sell Forms to Anyone – EFCC

8 hours ago
Back to top button