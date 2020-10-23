BREAKING: Buhari Holds Virtual Meeting With Ex-presidents

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a virtual meeting with former presidents, security chiefs and tip government officials.

This was disclosed by Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad on Friday.

Ahmad said: “President @MBuhari is hosting an unusual meeting (virtual) with former Heads of State, current heads of security agencies and top government officials, in attendance; ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ernest Shonekan and Yakubu Gowon.”

This comes hours after Buhari addressed the nation in a national broadcast following the alleged Lekki shooting of EndSARS protesters in Lagos.