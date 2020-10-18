BREAKING: Buhari Holds Meeting With Senate President, Speaker Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawal and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over the EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed by Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.
After the meeting, the NASS representatives, Lawan and Gbajabiamila, “appealed to Nigerian youth to end the #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the country as the government heard and accepted their genuine demands and working to address all of them.”
Speaking, the Senate President, Lawan said; “Since the issues [raised by the protesters] have been accepted [by the government] the time has come for the protests to stop, government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters”.
