Headline

BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Farouk Yahaya As COAS

Damola Areo3 hours ago
7
Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.
Yahaya was appointed barely a week after the death of his predecessor, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash in Kaduna along with 10 other military officers.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
7

Related Articles

Buhari Receives President Nana Akufo-Addo Of Ghana At State House (PHOTOS)

23 mins ago

Children’s Day: Buhari Celebrates With Children At State House (PHOTOS)

2 hours ago

Stop Mortgaging the Future of Nigerian Children, PDP Tells Buhari

2 hours ago
southern governors

No Going Back On Open Grazing Ban – Southern Govs

7 hours ago
Back to top button