BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Farouk Yahaya As COAS

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Yahaya was appointed barely a week after the death of his predecessor, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash in Kaduna along with 10 other military officers.