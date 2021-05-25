Borno Acquires N1.4bn Heavy Duty Construction Machines

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has ordered immediate use as the state took delivery of 18 heavy duty road construction machinery worth N1.4 billion.

The equipment include four excavators, two pilling machines, eight driving rollers and graders, and two bulldozers imported to boost the capacity of resident engineers working with the state government and undertaking series of infrastructural works.

Governor Zulum was on Monday evening at an asphalt factory located along Maiduguri-Bama road to inspect the newly acquired machinery.

The Governor directed immediate deployment of the machines to accelerate ongoing construction works at different locations across the state.

The Governor charged the state’s Ministry of Works which is custodian of the machines to ensure proper maintenance such that the equipment remain functional.

Commissioner of works, Arch. Yerima Saleh, who received Zulum at the asphalt said the newly acquired machines would significantly enhance the capacity of engineers both at the ministry of works and at the state Road

Maintenance Agency to deliver ongoing projects on time without compromising quality; noting that the equipment are suitable for high level infrastructure.