Boris Johnson Warns EPL Clubs Against Joining European Super League

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (image courtesy: AFP)

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has urged Premier League clubs to rethink their decision to join the European Super League.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have agreed to join other top clubs in Europe to form the Super League.

This will be a breakaway league from the UEFA Champions League against which UEFA has threatened sanctions.

According to Boris Johnson, the new league will be damaging to football.

“Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action,” Johnson said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country.

“The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps.”

